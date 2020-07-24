FirstEnergy acted properly in matter of Ohio nuclear bailout bill-CEO

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - Power company FirstEnergy acted ethically in its support of an Ohio bill to bail out nuclear plants, legislation that is at the center of a federal bribery investigation, the company’s chief executive officer said on Friday.

“I believe that FirstEnergy acted properly in this matter and we intend to cooperate fully with the investigation to, among other things, ensure our company and our role in supporting (the bill) is understood as accurately as possible,” Charles Jones, the chief executive told a quarterly earnings call. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; editing by Jonathan Oatis)