FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 1, 2018 / 12:45 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Brazil's Oi says Portugal judge overrules restructuring plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian telephone carrier Oi SA said on Wednesday that a commercial judge in Lisbon has overruled the company’s restructuring plan as approved by its creditors in Brazil.

Oi, whose top shareholders include Portuguese telecom Pharol , said in a securities filing that the company intends to appeal the Portuguese judge’s decision.

Under the plan, Oi secured approval from creditors to refinance about 65 billion reais ($17.27 billion) of debt, in Latin America’s largest ever debt restructuring. ($1 = 3.7631 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.