RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom Oi SA has initiated a voluntary buyout program that it expects will result in up to 2,000 workers, or 15% of the company’s workforce, leaving the firm, it said in a securities filing on Friday.

The company did not say how much it expected to save through the program. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Leslie Adler)