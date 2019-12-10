Oi's CEO to exit carrier on Jan 30, board still to choose replacement

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian carrier Oi SA said on Tuesday its Chief Executive Officer Eurico Teles will leave the company on Jan. 30 and that the board still has to nominate his replacement.

Oi’s Chief Operating Officer Rodrigo Abreu told a news conference that Teles’ exit from the company is not linked to a corruption probe targeting Oi and other companies over alleged irregular payments to a company partly owned by the son of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Sandra Maler )