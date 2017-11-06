UPDATE 1-Brazil's Oi proposes hefty fee to bondholders in exchange for capital

(Rewrites throughout to add details on filing)

By Gram Slattery and Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian telephone carrier Oi SA revealed its latest restructuring proposal on Monday, which included a provision requiring the company to pay bondholders significant annual fees in exchange for injecting capital into the debt-laden carrier.

Oi, in a securities filing, said its plan would involve a minimum capital increase of 7.1 billion reais ($2.16 billion), of which 3.5 billion would come from a cash injection and 3.6 billion from a debt-for-equity swap.

Bondholders that inject capital into the company would receive an upfront fee of 6 percent on their contribution plus annual fees of 8 percent. So-called “break up fees,” resulting from contract breaches by Oi, would be around 10 to 13 percent, the company said in the filing.

Oi said the new proposal would be filed shortly with the court in Rio de Janeiro that oversees Latin America’s largest bankruptcy proceeding ever, aimed at restructuring 65 billion reais ($20 billion) in debt.

Negotiations around Oi have taken a number of dramatic turns just days before a key Nov. 10 assembly in which creditors will vote on a company plan to take the carrier out of bankruptcy protection. The company, the only fixed-line carrier in a third of Brazil’s 5,500 municipalities, filed for bankruptcy protection in July 2016.

On one side, the company - led by influential shareholder Nelson Tanure - has been negotiating with a number of distressed debt and special situation firms to push through a plan that would imply a huge haircut for many bondholders.

Opposing the company is the Ad Hoc Group of Oi Bondholders, the International Bondholders Committee, and a group of export credit agencies, which hold about 23 billion reais in debt.

On Friday, Oi’s board - over which Tanure holds sway - appointed two new members to management, ensuring the company plan could formally be presented to creditors despite some internal opposition.

In the Monday filing, Oi said its plan had several dozen approved assignees, including Bank of America Merrill Lynch, the investment banking unit of Bank of America, Goldman Sachs & Co, Morgan Stanley and distressed asset and special situations investors such as Aurelius Capital Management, Citadel Investment Group LLC, Solus Alternative Asset Management, KKR and Silver Point.

It was not immediately clear which funds would participate in the capital injection. Many assignees hold significant portions of Oi’s equity and debt.

Reuters reported Nov 1. that minority investor Nelson Tanure, allied with controlling shareholder Pharol SGPS SA , was counting on a new group of bondholders known as G6 to gain support for a new restructuring proposal.

Preferred shares in Oi were down 4.1 percent at 4.24 reais in midday trading. Common shares fell 2.6 percent to 5.15 reais.