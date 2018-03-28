Brazil telecom Oi reports preliminary EBITDA, delays earnings

BRASILIA, March 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom company Oi SA reported preliminary 2017 earnings on Wednesday, saying in a securities filing it was delaying its final earnings release due to accounting complexities after its court-agreed restructuring.

Oi declared preliminary 2017 earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 6.2 billion reais ($1.87 billion) and a preliminary cash position of 7 billion reais for the year. The company plans to report earnings on April 12, rather than March 28 as originally planned. ($1 = 3.3206 reais) (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Sandra Maler)