Company News
March 31, 2020 / 4:16 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Brazil carrier Oi kicks off renewable energy project to cut costs

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 31 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest fixed-line carrier Oi SA has kicked off a renewable energy project that will cut its operating costs by 400 million reais per year, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The project involves 25 solar, biomass and hydroelectric distributed generation installations totaling 123 MW in capacity, it said. Oi expects to have 60% of its energy consumption coming from renewable sources by the end of 2020 compared with 15.8% in 2018.

Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
