Brazil's Oi confirms new bid for mobile assets by TIM, Telefonica, Claro

SAO PAULO, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecoms firm Oi SA confirmed on Tuesday in a securities filing that it received a new 16.5 billion reais ($3.2 billion) bid for its mobile assets from Telecoms Tim Participacoes, Telefonica Brasil and America Movil’s Claro .

The new bid comes as Oi has begun exclusive talks with Highline do Brasil, a portfolio company of U.S. private equity firm Digital Colony. Oi said it is analyzing the new offer, while keeping previous agreements with bidders.

($1 = 5.16 reais)