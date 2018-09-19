FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 19, 2018 / 11:27 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Brazil court rules Oi's fines are subject to bankruptcy recovery

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A Rio de Janeiro appeals court has determined that billions of dollars in fines owed to regulators by Brazil’s Oi SA will be included in the company’s bankruptcy recovery package, a ruling showed on Wednesday.

Oi, Brazil’s largest fixed line telecom company, entered bankruptcy in 2016, and in late 2017 creditors approved a plan to convert billions of dollars of debt into fresh equity.

Brazilian telecoms regulator Anatel, however, which Oi owed some 14 billion reais ($3.39 billion) in fines, claimed in court that its debt should not be subject to the plan in the same manner as other debt classes.

With the court’s decision, a significant impediment to Oi’s recovery plan has been removed along with the possibility of fines lingering over the company.

“The fact that the credit is a public entity does not modify the nature of the debt,” the court wrote.

($1 = 4.13 reais)

Reporting by Gram Slattery

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.