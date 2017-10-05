FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Anatel delays decision on Oi request over fines
October 5, 2017 / 7:21 PM / 15 days ago

Brazil's Anatel delays decision on Oi request over fines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s telecommunications industry watchdog Anatel delayed on Wednesday a decision on a new request by debt-laden phone carrier Oi SA to swap regulatory fines for new investments, dealing a blow to the nation’s largest bankruptcy protection case to date.

A member of the watchdog’s board asked for additional time to analyze the request, Anatel said in a statement. Oi has sought to exchange at least 11 billion reais ($3.5 billion) of fines into wireless phone network investments, as a way to facilitate exiting bankruptcy protection.

The exact value of the fines was not unveiled in the statement.

$1 = 3.1526 reais Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bill Trott

