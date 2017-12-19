Major public creditors argue for consolidation of Oi recovery plan

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecoms regulator Anatel and state-controlled lenders Banco do Brasil SA , Caixa Economic Federal and BNDES expressed support on Tuesday for the consolidation of a debt restructuring plan for telecoms company Oi SA.

All are major creditors in the country’s largest fixed-line phone company. The consolidation would allow one restructuring plan to be voted on for all Oi units at an ongoing creditors meeting in Rio de Janeiro. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Gram Slattery Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)