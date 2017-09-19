FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Best option for Brazil's Oi is to avoid intervention -minister
September 19, 2017 / 10:32 PM / in a month

Best option for Brazil's Oi is to avoid intervention -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The best path for Oi SA is to avoid a government intervention or have licensing rights cancelled, Brazil’s Communications Minister Gilberto Kassab said on Tuesday, in a bid to allay concerns over potential state meddling in the debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier’s bankruptcy protection case.

Oi’s in-court reorganization, which started in June 2016 and is Latin America’s largest to date, has been marked by a series of disputes between creditors and shareholders. Such rifts have led the government to threaten to intervene should stakeholders in Oi fail to reach an agreement.

Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Diane Craft

