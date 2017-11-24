FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil carrier Oi chief executive offers resignation -sources
Sections
Featured
Shoppers browse stores, but buy online
Black Friday
Shoppers browse stores, but buy online
North Korea fortifies border after defection
North Korea
North Korea fortifies border after defection
Bankers’ rule-change wish list starts in the weeds
Breakingviews
Bankers’ rule-change wish list starts in the weeds
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 24, 2017 / 7:16 PM / Updated 13 minutes ago

Brazil carrier Oi chief executive offers resignation -sources

Tatiana Bautzer, Gram Slattery

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazilian telecommunications firm Oi SA, Marco Schroeder, has tendered his resignation, three sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Friday.

It was not immediately clear if the offer had been accepted. Oi is two weeks away from a crucial creditor vote on a proposal to restructure 65 billion reais (US$20 billion) of debt in Latin America’s largest-ever bankruptcy proceedings.

A spokesperson for Oi could not immediately be reached for comment.

$1 = 3.23 reais Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Gram Slattery

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.