Brazil court postpones Oi creditors assembly to Nov. 6
October 20, 2017 / 9:50 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Brazil court postpones Oi creditors assembly to Nov. 6

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The judge overseeing phone carrier Oi SA bankruptcy protection case agreed on Friday to postpone the creditors assembly that was scheduled for Monday to Monday, Nov. 6, court documents showed.

Fernando Viana agreed to a request filed on Thursday by creditors including state-owned banks and bondholders. If the quorum is insufficient to vote on the restructuring plan on Nov. 6, a second assembly will be scheduled for Nov. 27. (Reporting by Eduardo Simões; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)

