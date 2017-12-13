Brazil's Oi files new restructuring plan allowing takeover by bondholders

SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecommunications company Oi SA filed late on Tuesday a new restructuring plan with the Rio de Janeiro court sweetening the terms for bondholders and government credits in a push to get approval in a key creditors meeting on Dec. 19.

Oi said in a statement bondholders will be allowed to trade their debt for up to 75 percent of the carrier´s capital, effectively allowing Oi SA to be taken over by creditors.

A former plan submitted by Oi with approval of its board limited the debt-for-equity swap to 25 percent of the carrier´s capital and was strongly criticized by bondholders.

The company also changed restructuring terms to regulatory agency Anatel credits. The fines will be paid in 20 years, with adjustment by Selic, Brazil´s benchmark interest rate. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Gram Slattery; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)