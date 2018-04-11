FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bankruptcy News
April 11, 2018 / 11:44 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Brazil's Oi shareholders to be diluted by 72 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 11 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Brazil’s Oi SA will be diluted by 72.12 percent, the indebted phone carrier said on Wednesday, after receiving information regarding the option chosen by bondholders to receive their credits.

That is a slightly larger dilution ratio than a preliminary estimate of 71 percent published last month.

Oi filed for bankruptcy protection in 2016 and received approval from shareholders for its recovery plan last December.

The company said bondholders who gave an indication of their option hold around $8.463 billion in credits. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.