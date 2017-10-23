FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's watchdog to reject Oi plan to swap fines for investments -paper
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
China Party Congress 2017
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2017 / 10:58 AM / 2 days ago

Brazil's watchdog to reject Oi plan to swap fines for investments -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s telecoms regulator Anatel on Monday is set to reject a request by indebted telecoms company Oi SA to swap almost 5 billion reais ($1.57 billion) in regulatory fines for new investments, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo said on Monday.

Anatel councilor Otavio Luiz Rodrigues has recommended that proposal be rejected and he will probably be followed by the other Anatel board members, Estado said, without citing sources.

Anatel’s extraordinary board meeting on Oi starts at 11 a.m. local time. A rejection could complicate the phone carrier’s plans to have a debt restructuring plan approved by creditors at a November 6 assembly, in the largest-ever bankruptcy proceeding in Latin America.

In September, a Brazilian court authorized a proposal by Oi competitor Telefonica Brasil to swap 2 billion reais in regulatory fines for new investments.

Anatel media representatives did not respond to an emailed request for comments.

$1 = 3.1927 reais Reporting by Silvio Cascione. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.