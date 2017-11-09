UPDATE 1-Brazil regulator rejects Oi request for deadline extension

(Adds regulator quote, context; changes byline, dateline)

BRASILIA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecommunications regulator Anatel on Thursday rejected a request by telecoms company Oi SA for an extension of the regulator’s deadline to explain Oi’s latest restructuring proposal.

Anatel demanded on Monday that Oi explain to the regulator if its latest debt restructuring proposal posed “operational risks” to the company. On Wednesday, Oi asked for a seven-day extension to respond to Anatel’s inquiries.

Following the regulator’s rejection of the extension request, Oi will now need to present a response by 2 p.m. Thursday.

“The Board of Anatel unanimously decided yesterday to reject the petition put forth and to authorize, in effect, a deadline of 2 p.m. on November 9, 2017,” the regulator said in a statement.

On Friday, creditors are set to vote on a restructuring plan by the company to take Oi out of bankruptcy protection. It is unclear if that meeting will take place as public banks with debt in Oi, such as Banco do Brasil SA and Caixa Economica Federal, asked for it to be delayed, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.