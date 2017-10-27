UPDATE 1-Oi creditors negotiate restructuring plan with management

(Adds details, background)

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Two groups of bondholders in Brazilian telecoms company Oi SA will hold confidential discussions with the phone carrier’s management over alternatives for the company’s debt restructuring.

In a statement on Friday, the International Bondholders Committee and the Ad Hoc Group of Oi Bondholders said they been talking with the company’s management in New York since last week. The recent discussions had not been previously disclosed.

The creditors have included changes in the alternative plan they proposed to the company that could “gather support from creditors and provide enough new capital to make the restructuring plan viable,” the statement said.

Brazilian telecom watchdog Anatel on Thursday urged that Oi’s shareholders and board members receive assurance that Chief Executive Officer Marco Schroeder would stay at the helm of the carrier. The regulator threatened to intervene in the company if there was a change in management, sources told Reuters.

Brazil’s government expects to have an alternative plan for the carrier, which filed for Latin America’s largest ever bankruptcy protection 16 months ago, later on Friday, Reuters reported.

The alternative plan, under negotiation between the government’s Solicitor General, telecoms regulator Anatel and state-controlled creditors such as Banco do Brasil SA and development bank BNDES, would require new capital to be injected into the company.

The creditors assembly will vote on the plan on Nov. 10. If creditors cannot reach a consensus, the company would be liquidated, an alternative that creditors want to avoid.