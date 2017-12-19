UPDATE 2-Oi creditors meet to vote on Latin America's largest-ever restructuring

(Adds new details on meeting)

By Rodrigo Viga Gaier

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Creditors of Oi SA met in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday to vote on a plan to restructure $20 billion of debts owed by the Brazilian telecoms operator in Latin America’s largest-ever bankruptcy case despite legal action by a key shareholder to stop the ballot.

By midday, enough creditors had arrived at the RioCentro convention center for proceedings to begin. The venue for the end game to one of Brazil’s most contentious corporate battles this year hosted boxing matches at the 2016 Olympic Games.

Oi, which spent about 2 million reais ($600,000) on the meeting, had readied the facility twice before, but was forced to break down the temporary infrastructure when court battles and creditor fights delayed previous votes.

This time Oi’s management appeared likely to win enough support from creditors to restructure some 65.4 billion reais ($20 billion) in debt after a year and a half of talks.

Major bondholders have already expressed support for the plan, which could give them control of the company through a debt-for-equity swap. Still, some creditors such as state development bank BNDES, whose support is required for passage, have been circumspect.

To complicate matters, influential shareholder Nelson Tanure, whose investment vehicle Societe Mondiale controls the board through alliances, has been peppering courts and regulators with complaints after a judge effectively removed him from negotiations.

At stake in the process, which has been plagued by fighting among creditors, shareholders and management, is the fate the country’s largest fixed-line operator, its fourth-largest wireless carrier and the employer of over 100,000 Brazilians.

Under the restructuring plan, bondholders such as distressed asset specialists Aurelius Capital Management and Goldentree Asset Management can trade their debt for up to 75 percent of the carrier’s capital. Investors will also inject 4 billion reais of fresh capital.

In recent days, Societe Mondiale has filed petitions with Rio courts, Brazil’s solicitor general and the national telecoms regulator. Among their allegations is that a judge violated the law by removing the board from the debt negotiating process in late November.

They also complain the plan will not sufficiently capitalize Oi. Shareholders had proposed plans to inject up to 5.5 billion reais in fresh capital.

If creditors agree to the plan attention will turn to China Telecom Corp and China Mobile Ltd, which have expressed interest in taking over the carrier.