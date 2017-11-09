UPDATE 2-Brazil regulator rejects Oi request for deadline extension

(Adds Banco do Brasil CEO confirming having requested delay)

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian regulator Anatel on Thursday rejected a request by telecommunications company Oi SA to extend a deadline to explain its latest restructuring proposal.

Anatel demanded on Monday that Oi explain whether its latest debt restructuring proposal posed “operational risks” to the company. On Wednesday, Oi asked for a seven-day extension to respond to Anatel’s inquiries.

Following the regulator’s rejection of the extension request, Oi will now need to present a response by 2 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Thursday, Anatel said in a statement.

On Friday, creditors are set to vote on a restructuring plan to take Oi out of bankruptcy protection. It is unclear if that meeting will take place, since public banks with debt in Oi, such as Banco do Brasil SA and Caixa Economica Federal, asked for it to be delayed.

Banco do Brasil Chief Executive Officer Paulo Caffarelli confirmed at a news conference on Thursday that the bank requested the delay.