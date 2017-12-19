UPDATE 3-Oi creditors debate largest-ever Latin American restructuring

(Updates with afternoon recess, creditor deliberations, context)

By Rodrigo Viga Gaier

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Oi SA creditors on Tuesday debated a plan to restructure $20 billion in debt owed by the Brazilian telecoms company in Latin America’s largest-ever bankruptcy despite legal action by a key shareholder to stop a vote.

Several hours into the meeting, a court-appointed administrator overseeing the process called for a recess, but insisted that creditors must vote on the plan on Tuesday. Creditors are due to reconvene at 7 p.m. local time (2100 GMT).

The venue for one of Brazil’s most contentious corporate battles this year, a 22,000-square-meter convention center known as Riocentro, hosted boxing matches at the 2016 Olympic Games.

No. 4 Brazilian mobile carrier Oi, which spent about 2 million reais ($600,000) on the meeting, had readied the facility twice before, but was forced to take the temporary site apart when court battles and creditor fights delayed previous votes.

This time Oi’s management appears to have a shot at winning enough support from creditors to restructure some 65.4 billion reais ($20 billion) in debt after a year and a half of talks, though the meeting has proceeded slowly.

At stake in the process - plagued by fighting among creditors, shareholders and management - is the fate of the company, which employs over 100,000 people.

If creditors approve the plan, attention will turn to China Telecom Corp and China Mobile Ltd, which have expressed interest in taking over the carrier after it emerges from bankruptcy protection.

The Chinese are the latest in a string of foreign investors who have floated a potential cash injection in Oi, which is also Brazil’s largest fixed-line operator. Management has acknowledged the need for a fresh injection of cash and included a 4 billion reais capital increase from private bondholders in their restructuring plan.

New capital would be used to expand fixed-line broadband and fourth-generation cellular networks, according to court documents, which are behind the technologies of competitors such as Telefonica Brasil SA, TIM Participacoes SA and the local unit of America Movil SAB.

Major bondholders have expressed support for the restructuring plan, which could give them control of the company through a debt-for-equity swap, but other creditors have been circumspect.

At the meeting, state development bank BNDES, whose support is required for passage, requested minor changes to the proposal. State lenders Banco do Brasil SA and Caixa Economica Federal, also creditors, requested the recess to deliberate on the proposal.

The board of Brazilian telecoms regulator Anatel, which is owed billions of dollars in regulatory fines, called a separate meeting in Brasilia on Tuesday to decide how it would vote.

To complicate matters, influential shareholder Nelson Tanure, whose investment vehicle Societe Mondiale controls the board through alliances, has tried to stop the vote, peppering courts and regulators with complaints after a judge removed him from negotiations.

Under the restructuring plan, creditors such as distressed asset specialists Aurelius Capital Management and Goldentree Asset Management could swap their debt for up to 75 percent of the carrier’s stock. ($1 = 3.29 reais) (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Additional reporting by Leandro Goy in Brasilia; Writing and additional reporting by Gram Slattery in Sao Paulo; Editing by Brad Haynes, Cynthia Osterman, Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)