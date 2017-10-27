UPDATE 2-Oi creditors offer more capital for restructuring -sources

(Adds details of changes to the plan)

By Tatiana Bautzer and Gram Slattery

SAO PAULO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The two largest groups of Oi SA bondholders have increased the amount of cash they will commit to inject as part of their proposal for restructuring the Brazilian telecom’s debt, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Creditors had previously committed to injecting 3 billion reais ($920 million) as part of the in-court restructuring.

After discussions in New York last week with Oi’s management, which touched on the company’s capital spending needs, the creditor groups decided to raise their offer, the sources said, without providing the new amount.

The people requested anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. Oi did not immediately comment.

In a statement on Friday, the International Bondholders Committee and the Ad Hoc Group of Oi Bondholders said the changes in the alternative plan proposed to the company could draw support from creditors and provide enough new capital to make the restructuring plan “viable.”

Brazilian telecom watchdog Anatel on Thursday urged Oi shareholders and board members to keep Chief Executive Officer Marco Schroeder at the helm of the carrier. The regulator had threatened to intervene in the company if there was a change in management, sources told Reuters.

A working group in Brazil’s government has been preparing suggestions for the restructuring of the carrier, which filed for Latin America’s largest-ever bankruptcy protection in June 2016.

Creditors are scheduled to vote on the restructuring proposal at a Nov. 10 meeting. If they cannot reach a consensus, the company would be liquidated, wiping out much of their investments.

One source said private equity fund TPG Capital Management LP and China Telecom Corp Ltd were looking at Oi’s business for a possible takeover bid but have not drafted any concrete proposal.