FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Brazil's Oi says capital hike may lift investment by 40 pct
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2017 / 2:26 PM / 2 days ago

Brazil's Oi says capital hike may lift investment by 40 pct

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Oi SA, Brazil's biggest fixed-line phone carrier, could boost annual capital spending by about 40 percent if it goes ahead with a capital increase of 8 billion reais, Chief Executive Marco Schroeder said on Thursday.

Schroeder told analysts on an earnings call that talks with creditors regarding a potential capital increase were ongoing, but they had not yet reached an agreement.

He said capital spending could rise to 7 billion reais ($2.2 billion) from 5 billion reais currently if the proposed capital increase happens.

Late on Wednesday, Oi posted a larger-than-expected loss as it closed currency-hedging positions.

$1 = 3.157 reais Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Brad Haynes; Editing by Bernadette Baum

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.