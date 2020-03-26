Brazil's Oi misses estimates, reports larger-than-expected loss

SAO PAULO, March 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s biggest fixed-line carrier Oi SA on Thursday reported a larger-than-expected fourth-quarter net loss.

The company, which filed for bankruptcy protection in June 2016, reported a quarterly net loss of 2.3 billion reais ($457 million) versus a loss of 3.3 billion reais a year earlier, it said in a securities filing.

Analysts expected on average a net loss of 1.1 billion reais, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.