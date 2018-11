RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Oi SA, Brazil’s largest fixed lined telecoms company, reported on Wednesday a net loss of 1.34 billion reais ($352 million) for the third quarter as revenue fell across business segments and due to restructuring costs.

The loss was much bigger than a net loss of 19 million reais reported in the same period of last year. ($1 = 3.80 reais) (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Susan Fenton)