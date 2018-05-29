FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
May 29, 2018 / 10:45 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil's Oi reports strong first quarter as financial receipts soar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian telephone carrier Oi SA reported on Tuesday a consolidated net profit of 30.54 billion reais ($8.2 billion) for the first quarter, reversing a 3.69 billion real loss in the same period a year ago.

The loss stemmed from the accounting impact of financial receipts under the company’s debt reorganization agreement.

The company, in a securities filing, also reported 27.58 billion reais in other financial receipts in the first quarter, after the renovation of credit lines under the agreement, which was approved by creditors last year and is in the process of being implemented.

$1 = 3.7356 reais Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.