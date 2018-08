RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Oi SA, Brazil’s largest fixed line phone company, will reschedule a shareholder meeting to discuss a capital increase to Sept. 17 from Sept. 3 previously, the telecoms company said in a filing on Thursday.

Oi, which filed for bankruptcy protection in 2016 after buckling under 65 billion reais of debt, said that the delay is to guarantee shareholders have enough time to consider issues including the choice of a new board chairman. (Reporting by Raquel Stenzel)