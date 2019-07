SAO PAULO, July 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom carrier Oi SA said on Tuesday in its newly launched strategic plan it expects to raise between 6.5 billion reais and 7.5 billion reais ($2.00 billion) with the sale of non-core assets.

The company, which filed for bankruptcy protection in June 2016, also said in a securities filing it sees revenues growing above 2% per year between 2019 and 2024.