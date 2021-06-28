UAE's ADNOC to make deep crude oil term supply cut in Sept for some Asian buyers -sources

SINGAPORE, June 28 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) will reduce the volume of crude oil it supplies to Asian term buyers by 15% in September, according to four sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The cut was much deeper compared with a reduction of 5% in term volume allocation for cargoes loading in August, three of the sources said.

Reuters could not immediately reach ADNOC for comment. (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Nidhi Verma; Editing by Toby Chopra)