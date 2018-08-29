Colorado to vote on new oil drilling rules in November -state officials

Aug 29 (Reuters) - A Colorado ballot initiative that would mandate increased distance between new oil wells and populated areas will face the state’s voters in November, state officials said on Wednesday.

The proposal, opposed as anti-fracking by oil and gas producers, would require new projects to be at least 2,500 feet (762 m) from buildings, parks, streams and certain wildlife areas. The state currently requires as little as 500 feet (152 m) of separation. (Reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston; Editing by Peter Cooney)