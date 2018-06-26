Chevron, Exxon CEOs worry global trade conflict could harm economy

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - The leaders of two of the world’s largest energy companies said on Tuesday they worry a global trade conflict between the United States and other nations could destabilize the world’s economy.

“The risk of trade wars starts to weigh on people’s perception of economic growth in the future,” Chevron Corp Chief Executive Mike Wirth said at the World Gas Conference in Washington.

Darren Woods, CEO of Exxon Mobil Corp, echoed those sentiments. “The world has been very well served with low tariffs and free trade,” Woods said.