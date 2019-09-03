Oil & Money conference rebrands to reflect energy transition

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - One of the world’s leading oil and gas conferences, Oil & Money, will change its name to the Energy Intelligence Forum to reflect the world’s shift to cleaner energy in the fight against climate change, its organizers said on Tuesday.

The high-profile conference, which has been going for 40 years, regularly draws the leaders of the world’s top oil and gas companies including Royal Dutch Shell, BP and Total.

It has in recent years become a lightning rod for activists protesting the role of energy companies in climate change.

At last year’s event, protesters glued themselves to the entrance doors, disrupting the conference. Fossil fuel burning is blamed for most of the increase in greenhouse gas emissions that have led to global warming.

The conference’s organizer, Energy Intelligence, said the name change will take effect next year.

“The energy industry is changing, and as our conference program has evolved in recent years to address the challenges of climate change and the energy transition, we felt that our conference needed a new identity and a new mandate,” the industry news and data provider said. (Reporting by Ron Bousso and Julia Payne; editing by David Evans)