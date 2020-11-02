REFILE-Pandemic, energy transition to hasten peak in global oil demand -Rystad Energy

(Fixes spelling of ‘biggest’ in lead)

OSLO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The COVID-19 pandemic and a faster transition to renewable energy sources will have a permanent impact on global oil demand, Norway’s biggest independent energy consultancy Rystad predicted on Monday.

Global demand will likely peak in 2028 at 102 million barrels of oil per day (bpd), down from a pre-pandemic forecast of a peak in 2030 at 106 million bpd, Rystad Energy said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)