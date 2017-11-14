FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sudanese oil min says in talks with foreign firms for oil industry
November 14, 2017

Sudanese oil min says in talks with foreign firms for oil industry

ABU DHABI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Sudan has held talks with Russian oil firm Lukoil and other companies from the United States and Canada on the development of its oil industry after the lifting of U.S. sanctions, its oil minister said on Tuesday.

Companies are interested in developing natural gas projects in offshore areas in the Red Sea as well as onshore locations, Abdul Rahman Osman told reporters on the sidelines of an energy conference in Abu Dhabi.

The United States lifted long-standing sanctions against Sudan in early October, saying it had made progress fighting terrorism and easing humanitarian distress. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

