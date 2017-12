LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) -

** Ineos says in email to customers it expects the Forties pipeline outage in the North Sea to last “no less than two”, possibly up to four weeks

** Ineos says on Kinneil terminal: “we have placed train 3 on cold standby and trains 1 & 2 are at hot standby”

** Ineos says Forties pipeline crack length “has not increased in the past 24 hours”