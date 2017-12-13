FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gas exports from Total's UK Elgin Franklin platform halted until Jan. 2
Sections
Featured
Advocates ready legal fight with FCC on net neutrality
Technology
Advocates ready legal fight with FCC on net neutrality
Trump signs government ban on Kaspersky software
Cyber Risk
Trump signs government ban on Kaspersky software
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
Exchange-traded funds
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 13, 2017 / 8:44 AM / a few seconds ago

Gas exports from Total's UK Elgin Franklin platform halted until Jan. 2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Gas exports from Total E&P’s Elgin-Franklin gas platform in Britain’s North Sea have been halted until Jan. 2 due to the shutdown of the Forties oil pipeline, Total said in a market notice on Wednesday.

It said the unplanned outage at the site, which has a capacity of 10 million cubic metres/day of gas, started on Dec. 12.

Forties pipeline operator INEOS said on Tuesday it expected the Forties outage to last at least two weeks following the discovery of a crack.

Reporting by Susanna Twidale, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.