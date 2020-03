DUBAI, March 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s Eni is reviewing its energy projects in the Middle East, the company’s regional executive vice president said on Tuesday, including those with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.

“We are reviewing all projects we have in the Middle East ... and we will have a joint review of the projects with our partners in ADNOC,” Fuad Krekshi told a media conference call. (Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; writing by Maher Chmaytelli)