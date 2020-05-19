Healthcare
May 19, 2020 / 11:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Argentina sets local crude oil reference price at $45 per barrel

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, May 19 (Reuters) - Argentina’s government set the local crude oil reference price at $45 per barrel on Tuesday, in a bid to protect the country’s hard-hit sector from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and low global prices.

Reuters reported in April that Argentina was planning to set a higher local oil barrel price after oil demand collapsed around the world due to the pandemic, and domestically due to a nationwide lockdown imposed in mid-March. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Hernan Nessi)

