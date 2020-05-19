UPDATE 2-Argentina sets local crude oil price at $45 to shield domestic sector

(Adds details of decree, comments from YPF source)

BUENOS AIRES, May 19 (Reuters) - Argentina’s government set the local crude oil reference price at $45 per barrel on Tuesday to help protect the country’s hard-hit energy sector from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and low global prices.

Reuters reported in April that Argentina was planning to set a higher local oil barrel price after the pandemic shattered world demand and local demand was hurt by domestic lockdowns imposed in mid-March.

The country’s center-left Peronist government said in the decree the decision was due to “the drastic fall in the international price of a barrel of oil that is seriously damaging the activity of the national hydrocarbon sector.”

Brent crude was at around $35 per barrel on Tuesday after recovering slightly from a low in April.

Argentina’s locally set oil price, known as the “criollo barrel”, has been used before to offset global price swings.

The country’s huge Vaca Muerta shale deposit, which is the size of Belgium, is thought to hold one of the world’s largest reserves of unconventional hydrocarbons, which are more costly to exploit.

The decree said that the measure would be in place until the end of 2020, although the local reference rate would be voided if the price of Brent crude exceeds $45 for ten straight days.

A source at state energy firm YPF, said the price set would help guarantee a competitive local energy price, head off the need for imports, and protect the country’s precious reserves of foreign currency.

“It is vital to adapt quickly to the new reality that the industry is experiencing based on the economic impact generated by COVID-19,” the person said, asking not to be named.

“It is necessary to review and optimize cost structures so that conventional and unconventional activity are sustainable in this new price scenario.”