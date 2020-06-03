CORRECTED-Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline replacement faces new delay

(Corrects potential delay to three months)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 3 (Reuters) - A Minnesota pollution regulator said on Wednesday that it will hold a public hearing this summer on Enbridge Inc’s plan to replace its Line 3 oil pipeline, adding a potential three-month delay and pushing the bulk of construction to next year.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) said the hearing will focus on how Enbridge intends to protect streams and wetlands that the pipeline crosses. (Reporting by Rod Nickel)