Minnesota regulators approve permits for Enbridge's Line 3 oil pipeline project

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Minnesota regulators on Thursday approved key permits for Enbridge Inc’s Line 3 crude pipeline replacement project, paving the way for the project to receive federal permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers after facing years of delays.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency announced approvals for Enbridge’s Line 3 project, including the contested 401 Water Quality Certification, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources released the final eight permits for the project.

Line 3, built in the 1960s, carries less oil than it was designed for because of age and corrosion. Replacing it would allow the company to boost flow from a Canadian oil hub in Edmonton, Alberta, to Midwest refiners.

The project still needs final permits and authorizations before construction can begin.