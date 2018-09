HOUSTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Top oilfield services provider Schlumberger expects bottlenecks in the largest U.S. shale basin to slow production growth and investments, chief executive Paal Kibsgaard said on Tuesday.

“These challenges will likely have a dampening effect on production growth, wellhead prices and investment levels in the coming year,” Kibsgaard said at a conference in New York. He expects the issues to resolve by the end of 2019. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)