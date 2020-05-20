TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventories hit another record high in week to May 18

SINGAPORE, May 20 (Reuters) - Fujairah Oil Industry Zone on Wednesday published, via industry information service S&P Global Platts, the following weekly inventory data for oil products for the week ended May 18. Volumes are in thousands of barrels. Figures in brackets represent volume change from prior week calculated by Reuters. Week Light Middle Residual Fuels Total Distillates Distillates 2020 May 18 8,236 (+754) 5,573 (+107) 16,453 (+1,542) 30,262 (+2,403) May 11 7,482 (+766) 5,466 (+611) 14,911 (+290) 27,859 (+1,667) May 4 6,716 (-750) 4,855 (+734) 14,621 (+1,558) 26,192 (+1,542) April 27 7,466 (+1,429) 4,121 (+568) 13,063 (-575) 24,650 (+1,422) April 20 6,037 (-903) 3,553 (+634) 13,638 (-1,456) 23,228 (-1,725) April 13 6,940 (+1,214) 2,919 (+389) 15,094 (-351) 24,953 (+1,252) April 6 5,726 (-381) 2,530 (+226) 15,445 (+959) 23,701 (+804) March 30 6,107 (+100) 2,304 (+445) 14,486 (+1,172) 22,897 (+1,717) March 23 6,007 (-1,058) 1,859 (-1,212) 13,314 (+148) 21,180 (-2,122) March 16 7,065 (+307) 3,071 (+563) 13,166 (+851) 23,302 (+1,721) March 9 6,758 (-864) 2,508 (+546) 12,315 (-1,241) 21,581 (-1,559) March 2 7,622 (+211) 1,962 (-1,440) 13,556 (-1,611) 23,140 (-2,840) Feb 24 7,411 (+68) 3,402 (+743) 15,167 (+2,213) 25,980 (+3,024) Feb 17 7,343 (-632) 2,659 (-290) 12,954 (+1,074) 22,956 (+152) Feb 10 7,975 (+643) 2,949 (-1,109) 11,880 (-982) 22,804 (-1,448) Feb 3 7,332 (+221) 4,058 (+58) 12,862 (+2,412) 24,252 (+2,691) Jan 27 7,111 (+763) 4,000 (+841) 10,450 (-1,344) 21,561 (+260) Jan 20 6,348 (+502) 3,159 (-1,136) 11,794 (+1,529) 21,301 (+895) Jan 13 5,846 (-40) 4,295 (+651) 10,265 (-940) 20,406 (-329) Jan 6 5,886 (+1,121) 3,644 (-80) 11,205 (+1,126) 20,735 (+2,167) 2019 Dec 30 4,765 (-1,314) 3,724 (-1,202) 10,079 (-1,164) 18,568 (-3,680) Dec 23 6,079 (+517) 4,926 (+899) 11,243 (+69) 22,248 (+1,485) Dec 16 5,562 (+185) 4,027 (+332) 11,174 (-1,091) 20,763 (-574) Dec 9 5,377 (+719) 3,695 (+322) 12,265 (-521) 21,337 (+520) Dec 2 4,658 (-254) 3,373 (+353) 12,786 (-2,552) 20,817 (-2,453) Nov 25 4,912 (-1,286) 3,020 (-497) 15,338 (-87) 23,270 (-1,870) Nov 18 6,198 (+597) 3,517 (+283) 15,425 (1,409) 25,140 (+2,289) Nov 11 5,601 (-322) 3,234 (+144) 14,016 (-313) 22,851 (-491) Nov 4 5,923 (-109) 3,090 (+1,067) 14,329 (-222) 23,342 (+736) Oct 28 6,032 (-737) 2,023 (-695) 14,551 (+2,021) 22,606 (+589) Oct 21 6,769 (-337) 2,718 (-111) 12,530 (-241) 22,017 (-689) Oct 14 7,106 (+1,423) 2,829 (+600) 12,771 (+191) 22,706 (+2,214) Oct 7 5,683 (-905) 2,229 (+69) 12,580 (+1,218) 20,492 (+382) Sept 30 6,588 (+487) 2,160 (-167) 11,362 (+1,026) 20,110 (+1,346) Sept 23 6,101 (+168) 2,327 (+225) 10,336 (-1,304) 18,764 (-911) Sept 16 5,933 (+279) 2,102 (+630) 11,640 (+1,411) 19,675 (+2,320) Sept 9 5,654 (-438) 1,472 (-486) 10,229 (-1,616) 17,355 (-2,540) Sept 2 6,092 (-405) 1,958 (-142) 11,845 (+1,290) 19,895 (+743) Aug 26 6,497 (-1,802) 2,100 (-166) 10,555 (+1,222) 19,152 (-746) Aug 19 8,299 (+645) 2,266 (-594) 9,333 (-1,406) 19,898 (-1,355) Aug 12 7,654 (-39) 2,860 (+748) 10,739 (+1,217) 21,253 (+1,926) Aug 5 7,693 (-31) 2,112 (+17) 9,522 (+1,086) 19,327 (+1,072) July 29 7,724 (+241) 2,095 (-6) 8,436 (-1,359) 18,255 (-1,124) July 22 7,483 (-675) 2,101 (-213) 9,795 (+1,195) 19,379 (+307) July 15 8,158 (+841) 2,314 (+139) 8,600 (-1,265) 19,072 (-285) July 8 7,317 (+121) 2,175 (+630) 9,865 (+30) 19,357 (+781) July 1 7,196 (+132) 1.545 (-481) 9,835 (-1,092) 18,576 (-1,441) June 24 7,064 (-1,989) 2,026 (-106) 10,927 (+714) 20,017 (-1,381) June 17 9,053 (-1,101) 2,132 (+132) 10,213 (-1,522) 21,398 (-2,491) June 10 10,154 (+319) 2,000 (-191) 11,735 (-245) 23,889 (-117) June 3 9,835 (-582) 2,191 (-290) 11,980 (+491) 24,006 (-381) May 27 10,417 (+363) 2,481 (+159) 11,489 (-58) 24,387 (+464) May 20 10,054 (-406) 2,322 (+41) 11,547 (+456) 23,923 (+91) May 13 10,460 (-314) 2,281 (-306) 11,091 (+731) 23,832 (+111) * Fujairah Oil Industry Zone hosts the Middle East's largest commercial storage capacity for refined products. * The data can be viewed at fujairah.platts.com/ (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Devika Syamnath)