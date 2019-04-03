Company News
TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended April 1

    SINGAPORE, April 3 (Reuters) - Fujairah Oil Industry Zone on
Wednesday published, via industry information service S&P Global
Platts, the following weekly inventory data for oil products for
the week ended April 1.
    Volumes are in thousands of barrels. Figures in brackets
represent volume change from prior week calculated by Reuters.
 Week         Light            Middle          Residual Fuels
              Distillates      Distillates     
 2019                                          
 April 1      11,243 (-353)    2,047 (-116)    9,987 (-386)
 March 25     11,596 (+37)     2,163 (-89)     10,373 (+253)
 March 18     11,559 (+1,160)  2,252 (-357)    10,120 (+1,487)
 March 11     10,399 (-591)    2,609 (+629)    8,633 (+56)
 March 4      10,990 (+534)    1,980 (+168)    8,577 (-1,215)
 Feb 25       10,456 (-938)    1,812 (-586)    9,792 (+1,576)
 Feb 18       11,394 (+90)     2,398 (+35)     8,216 (+400)
 Feb 11       11,304 (+4)      2,363 (+90)     7,816 (-917)
 Feb 4        11,300 (-675)    2,273 (+1,004)  8,733 (+580)
 Jan 28       11,975 (+1,530)  1,269 (-216)    8,153 (-265)
 Jan 21       10,445 (+127)    1,485 (-479)    8,418 (+845)
 Jan 14       10,318 (-403)    1,964 (+356)    7,573 (-676)
 Jan 7        10,721 (+1,052)  1,608 (+145)    8,249 (+2,033)
 2018                                                         
 Dec 31       9,669 (-208)     1,463 (-154)    6,216 (+25)
 Dec 24       9,877 (+569)     1,617 (-20)     6,191 (-283)
 Dec 17       9,308 (-425)     1,637 (+120)    6,474 (-15)
 Dec 10       9,733 (-270)     1,517 (-801)    6,489 (+488)
 Dec 3        10,003 (+1,243)  2,318 (+72)     6,001 (-163)
 Nov 26       8,760 (-881)     2,246 (-862)    6,164 (-1,611)
 Nov 19       9,641 (-560)     3,108 (+58)     7,775 (+999)
 Nov 12       10,201 (-639)    3,050 (-1,008)  6,776 (+110)
 Nov 5        10,840 (+1,637)  4,058 (-337)    6,666 (-362)
 Oct 29       9,203 (+317)     4,395 (+42)     7,028 (-1,345)
 Oct 22       8,886 (+721)     4,353 (-1)      8,373 (+460)
 Oct 15       8,165 (+579)     4,354 (+15)     7,913 (-21)
 Oct 8        7,586 (+154)     4,339 (+471)    7,934 (-38)
 Oct 1        7,432 (+1,540)   3,868 (-114)    7,972 (+1,381)
 Sept 24      5,892 (+1)       3,982 (-199)    6,591 (-1,335)
 Sept 17      5,891 (-784)     4,181 (+6)      7,926 (-130)
 Sept 10      6,675 (+790)     4,175 (+85)     8,056 (+547)
 Sept 3       5,885 (+660)     4,090 (+558)    7,509 (+110)
 Aug 27       5,225 (-185)     3,532 (-217)    7,399 (-1,540)
 Aug 20       5,410 (+559)     3,749 (+228)    8,939 (-354)
 Aug 13       4,851 (+21)      3,521 (+590)    9,293 (-1,060)
 Aug 6        4,830 (-911)     2,931 (+255)    10,353 (+31)
 July 30      5,741 (-662)     2,676 (-32)     10,322 (+135)
 July 23      6,403 (-919)     2,708 (-302)    10,187 (+408)
 July 16      7,322 (+1,216)   3,010 (+94)     9,779 (-121)
 July 9       6,106 (-1,576)   2,916 (-417)    9,900 (+769)
 July 2       7,682 (+1,149)   3,333 (+446)    9,131 (+212)
 June 25      6,533 (+481)     2,887 (+143)    8,919 (+21)
 June 18      6,052 (-814)     2,744 (+44)     8,898 (-861)
 June 11      6,866 (-618)     2,700 (+52)     9,759 (+1,742)
 June 4       7,484 (+1,734)   2,648 (+342)    8,017 (-703)
 May 28       5,750 (-1,754)   2,306 (-367)    8,720 (-482)
 May 21       7,504 (+434)     2,673 (+159)    9,202 (+1,337)
 May 14       7,070 (+127)     2,514 (+225)    7,865 (-1,154)
 May 7        6,943 (-399)     2,289 (+259)    9,019 (-542)
 April 30     7,342 (-882)     2,030 (+281)    9,561 (+83)
 April 23     8,224 (+837)     1,749 (-370)    9,478 (+850)
 April 16     7,387 (+78)      2,119 (-736)    8,628 (+172)
 April 9      7,309 (-498)     2,855 (+1,116)  8,456 (+1,407)
 April 2      7,807 (-386)     1,739 (-478)    7,049 (-100)
 March 26     8,193 (+532)     2,217 (-355)    7,149 (-240)
 March 19     7,661 (+973)     2,572 (+653)    7,389 (+34)
 March 12     6,688 (-954)     1,919 (-652)    7,355 (+856)
 March 5      7,642 (-784)     2,571 (-141)    6,499 (+1,659)
 Feb 26       8,426 (+224)     2,712 (+201)    4,840 (-1,221)
 Feb 19       8,202 (-453)     2,511 (+146)    6,061 (+763)
 Feb 12       8,655 (+809)     2,365 (+386)    5,298 (-1,702)
 Feb 5        7,846 (+321)     1,979 (-613)    7,000 (+338)
 Jan 29       7,525 (+321)     2,592 (+696)    6,662 (-493)
 Jan 22       7,204 (+1,256)   1,896 (-287)    7,155 (-1,374)
 Jan 15       5,948 (-320)     2,183 (+113)    8,529 (-545)
 Jan 8        6,268 (+876)     2,070 (+744)    9,074 (+448)
 Jan 1        5,392 (+609)     1,326 (-556)    8,626 (-1,661)
    * Fujairah Oil Industry Zone hosts the Middle East's largest
commercial storage capacity for refined products.
    * The data can be viewed at fujairah.platts.com/
    

 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
