TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended April 22

    SINGAPORE, April 24 (Reuters) - Fujairah Oil Industry Zone
on Wednesday published, via industry information service S&P
Global Platts, the following weekly inventory data for oil
products for the week ended April 22.
    Volumes are in thousands of barrels. Figures in brackets
represent volume change from prior week calculated by Reuters.
 Week       Light             Middle          Residual Fuels
            Distillates       Distillates     
 2019                                         
 April 22   10,835 (-347)     1,993 (+32)     12,425 (+1,020)
 April 15   11,182 (-30)      1,961 (-168)    11,405 (-342)
 April 8    11,212 (-31)      2,129 (+82)     11,747 (+1,760)
 April 1    11,243 (-353)     2,047 (-116)    9,987 (-386)
 March 25   11,596 (+37)      2,163 (-89)     10,373 (+253)
 March 18   11,559 (+1,160)   2,252 (-357)    10,120 (+1,487)
 March 11   10,399 (-591)     2,609 (+629)    8,633 (+56)
 March 4    10,990 (+534)     1,980 (+168)    8,577 (-1,215)
 Feb 25     10,456 (-938)     1,812 (-586)    9,792 (+1,576)
 Feb 18     11,394 (+90)      2,398 (+35)     8,216 (+400)
 Feb 11     11,304 (+4)       2,363 (+90)     7,816 (-917)
 Feb 4      11,300 (-675)     2,273 (+1,004)  8,733 (+580)
 Jan 28     11,975 (+1,530)   1,269 (-216)    8,153 (-265)
 Jan 21     10,445 (+127)     1,485 (-479)    8,418 (+845)
 Jan 14     10,318 (-403)     1,964 (+356)    7,573 (-676)
 Jan 7      10,721 (+1,052)   1,608 (+145)    8,249 (+2,033)
 2018                                                         
 Dec 31     9,669 (-208)      1,463 (-154)    6,216 (+25)
 Dec 24     9,877 (+569)      1,617 (-20)     6,191 (-283)
 Dec 17     9,308 (-425)      1,637 (+120)    6,474 (-15)
 Dec 10     9,733 (-270)      1,517 (-801)    6,489 (+488)
 Dec 3      10,003 (+1,243)   2,318 (+72)     6,001 (-163)
 Nov 26     8,760 (-881)      2,246 (-862)    6,164 (-1,611)
 Nov 19     9,641 (-560)      3,108 (+58)     7,775 (+999)
 Nov 12     10,201 (-639)     3,050 (-1,008)  6,776 (+110)
 Nov 5      10,840 (+1,637)   4,058 (-337)    6,666 (-362)
 Oct 29     9,203 (+317)      4,395 (+42)     7,028 (-1,345)
 Oct 22     8,886 (+721)      4,353 (-1)      8,373 (+460)
 Oct 15     8,165 (+579)      4,354 (+15)     7,913 (-21)
 Oct 8      7,586 (+154)      4,339 (+471)    7,934 (-38)
 Oct 1      7,432 (+1,540)    3,868 (-114)    7,972 (+1,381)
 Sept 24    5,892 (+1)        3,982 (-199)    6,591 (-1,335)
 Sept 17    5,891 (-784)      4,181 (+6)      7,926 (-130)
 Sept 10    6,675 (+790)      4,175 (+85)     8,056 (+547)
 Sept 3     5,885 (+660)      4,090 (+558)    7,509 (+110)
 Aug 27     5,225 (-185)      3,532 (-217)    7,399 (-1,540)
 Aug 20     5,410 (+559)      3,749 (+228)    8,939 (-354)
 Aug 13     4,851 (+21)       3,521 (+590)    9,293 (-1,060)
 Aug 6      4,830 (-911)      2,931 (+255)    10,353 (+31)
 July 30    5,741 (-662)      2,676 (-32)     10,322 (+135)
 July 23    6,403 (-919)      2,708 (-302)    10,187 (+408)
 July 16    7,322 (+1,216)    3,010 (+94)     9,779 (-121)
 July 9     6,106 (-1,576)    2,916 (-417)    9,900 (+769)
 July 2     7,682 (+1,149)    3,333 (+446)    9,131 (+212)
 June 25    6,533 (+481)      2,887 (+143)    8,919 (+21)
 June 18    6,052 (-814)      2,744 (+44)     8,898 (-861)
 June 11    6,866 (-618)      2,700 (+52)     9,759 (+1,742)
 June 4     7,484 (+1,734)    2,648 (+342)    8,017 (-703)
 May 28     5,750 (-1,754)    2,306 (-367)    8,720 (-482)
 May 21     7,504 (+434)      2,673 (+159)    9,202 (+1,337)
 May 14     7,070 (+127)      2,514 (+225)    7,865 (-1,154)
 May 7      6,943 (-399)      2,289 (+259)    9,019 (-542)
 April 30   7,342 (-882)      2,030 (+281)    9,561 (+83)
 April 23   8,224 (+837)      1,749 (-370)    9,478 (+850)
 April 16   7,387 (+78)       2,119 (-736)    8,628 (+172)
 April 9    7,309 (-498)      2,855 (+1,116)  8,456 (+1,407)
 April 2    7,807 (-386)      1,739 (-478)    7,049 (-100)
 March 26   8,193 (+532)      2,217 (-355)    7,149 (-240)
 March 19   7,661 (+973)      2,572 (+653)    7,389 (+34)
 March 12   6,688 (-954)      1,919 (-652)    7,355 (+856)
 March 5    7,642 (-784)      2,571 (-141)    6,499 (+1,659)
 Feb 26     8,426 (+224)      2,712 (+201)    4,840 (-1,221)
 Feb 19     8,202 (-453)      2,511 (+146)    6,061 (+763)
 Feb 12     8,655 (+809)      2,365 (+386)    5,298 (-1,702)
 Feb 5      7,846 (+321)      1,979 (-613)    7,000 (+338)
 Jan 29     7,525 (+321)      2,592 (+696)    6,662 (-493)
 Jan 22     7,204 (+1,256)    1,896 (-287)    7,155 (-1,374)
 Jan 15     5,948 (-320)      2,183 (+113)    8,529 (-545)
 Jan 8      6,268 (+876)      2,070 (+744)    9,074 (+448)
 Jan 1      5,392 (+609)      1,326 (-556)    8,626 (-1,661)
    * Fujairah Oil Industry Zone hosts the Middle East's largest
commercial storage capacity for refined products.
    * The data can be viewed at fujairah.platts.com/
    

 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Uttaresh.V)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
