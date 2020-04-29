Company News
April 29, 2020 / 7:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended April 27

    SINGAPORE, April 29 (Reuters) - Fujairah Oil Industry Zone on Wednesday published, via
industry information service S&P Global Platts, the following weekly inventory data for oil
products for the week ended April 27.
    Volumes are in thousands of barrels. Figures in brackets represent volume change from prior
week calculated by Reuters.
 Week           Light           Middle      Residual Fuels       Total 
             Distillates     Distillates                     
 2020                                                                       
 April 27  7,466 (+1,429)   4,121 (+568)    13,063 (-575)    24,650 (+1,422)
 April 20  6,037 (-903)     3,553 (+634)    13,638 (-1,456)  23,228 (-1,725)
 April 13  6,940 (+1,214)   2,919 (+389)    15,094 (-351)    24,953 (+1,252)
 April 6   5,726 (-381)     2,530 (+226)    15,445 (+959)    23,701 (+804)
 March 30  6,107 (+100)     2,304 (+445)    14,486 (+1,172)  22,897 (+1,717)
 March 23  6,007 (-1,058)   1,859 (-1,212)  13,314 (+148)    21,180 (-2,122)
 March 16  7,065 (+307)     3,071 (+563)    13,166 (+851)    23,302 (+1,721)
 March 9   6,758 (-864)     2,508 (+546)    12,315 (-1,241)  21,581 (-1,559)
 March 2   7,622 (+211)     1,962 (-1,440)  13,556 (-1,611)  23,140 (-2,840)
 Feb 24    7,411 (+68)      3,402 (+743)    15,167 (+2,213)  25,980 (+3,024)
 Feb 17    7,343 (-632)     2,659 (-290)    12,954 (+1,074)  22,956 (+152)
 Feb 10    7,975 (+643)     2,949 (-1,109)  11,880 (-982)    22,804 (-1,448)
 Feb 3     7,332 (+221)     4,058 (+58)     12,862 (+2,412)  24,252 (+2,691)
 Jan 27    7,111 (+763)     4,000 (+841)    10,450 (-1,344)  21,561 (+260)
 Jan 20    6,348 (+502)     3,159 (-1,136)  11,794 (+1,529)  21,301 (+895)
 Jan 13    5,846 (-40)      4,295 (+651)    10,265 (-940)    20,406 (-329)
 Jan 6     5,886 (+1,121)   3,644 (-80)     11,205 (+1,126)  20,735 (+2,167)
 2019                                                        
 Dec 30    4,765 (-1,314)   3,724 (-1,202)  10,079 (-1,164)  18,568 (-3,680)
 Dec 23    6,079 (+517)     4,926 (+899)    11,243 (+69)     22,248 (+1,485)
 Dec 16    5,562 (+185)     4,027 (+332)    11,174 (-1,091)  20,763 (-574)
 Dec 9     5,377 (+719)     3,695 (+322)    12,265 (-521)    21,337 (+520)
 Dec 2     4,658 (-254)     3,373 (+353)    12,786 (-2,552)  20,817 (-2,453)
 Nov 25    4,912 (-1,286)   3,020 (-497)    15,338 (-87)     23,270 (-1,870)
 Nov 18    6,198 (+597)     3,517 (+283)    15,425 (1,409)   25,140 (+2,289)
 Nov 11    5,601 (-322)     3,234 (+144)    14,016 (-313)    22,851 (-491)
 Nov 4     5,923 (-109)     3,090 (+1,067)  14,329 (-222)    23,342 (+736)
 Oct 28    6,032 (-737)     2,023 (-695)    14,551 (+2,021)  22,606 (+589)
 Oct 21    6,769 (-337)     2,718 (-111)    12,530 (-241)    22,017 (-689)
 Oct 14    7,106 (+1,423)   2,829 (+600)    12,771 (+191)    22,706 (+2,214)
 Oct 7     5,683 (-905)     2,229 (+69)     12,580 (+1,218)  20,492 (+382)
 Sept 30   6,588 (+487)     2,160 (-167)    11,362 (+1,026)  20,110 (+1,346)
 Sept 23   6,101 (+168)     2,327 (+225)    10,336 (-1,304)  18,764 (-911)
 Sept 16   5,933 (+279)     2,102 (+630)    11,640 (+1,411)  19,675 (+2,320)
 Sept 9    5,654 (-438)     1,472 (-486)    10,229 (-1,616)  17,355 (-2,540)
 Sept 2    6,092 (-405)     1,958 (-142)    11,845 (+1,290)  19,895 (+743)
 Aug 26    6,497 (-1,802)   2,100 (-166)    10,555 (+1,222)  19,152 (-746)
 Aug 19    8,299 (+645)     2,266 (-594)    9,333 (-1,406)   19,898 (-1,355)
 Aug 12    7,654 (-39)      2,860 (+748)    10,739 (+1,217)  21,253 (+1,926)
 Aug 5     7,693 (-31)      2,112 (+17)     9,522 (+1,086)   19,327 (+1,072)
 July 29   7,724 (+241)     2,095 (-6)      8,436 (-1,359)   18,255 (-1,124)
 July 22   7,483 (-675)     2,101 (-213)    9,795 (+1,195)   19,379 (+307)
 July 15   8,158 (+841)     2,314 (+139)    8,600 (-1,265)   19,072 (-285)
 July 8    7,317 (+121)     2,175 (+630)    9,865 (+30)      19,357 (+781)
 July 1    7,196 (+132)     1.545 (-481)    9,835 (-1,092)   18,576 (-1,441)
 June 24   7,064 (-1,989)   2,026 (-106)    10,927 (+714)    20,017 (-1,381)
 June 17   9,053 (-1,101)   2,132 (+132)    10,213 (-1,522)  21,398 (-2,491)
 June 10   10,154 (+319)    2,000 (-191)    11,735 (-245)    23,889 (-117)
 June 3    9,835 (-582)     2,191 (-290)    11,980 (+491)    24,006 (-381)
 May 27    10,417 (+363)    2,481 (+159)    11,489 (-58)     24,387 (+464)
 May 20    10,054 (-406)    2,322 (+41)     11,547 (+456)    23,923 (+91)
 May 13    10,460 (-314)    2,281 (-306)    11,091 (+731)    23,832 (+111)
 May 6     10,774 (-1,201)  2,587 (+595)    10,360 (-1,422)  23,721 (-2,028)
 April 29  11,975 (+1,140)  1,992 (-1)      11,782 (-643)    25,749 (496)
    * Fujairah Oil Industry Zone hosts the Middle East's largest commercial storage capacity for
refined products.
    * The data can be viewed at fujairah.platts.com/
    

 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Aditya Soni)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
