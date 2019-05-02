TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended April 29

SINGAPORE, May 2 (Reuters) - Fujairah Oil Industry Zone on Wednesday published, via industry information service S&P Global Platts, the following weekly inventory data for oil products for the week ended April 29. Volumes are in thousands of barrels. Figures in brackets represent volume change from prior week calculated by Reuters. Week Light Middle Residual Fuels Distillates Distillates 2019 April 29 11,975 (+1,140) 1,992 (-1) 11,782 (-643) April 22 10,835 (-347) 1,993 (+32) 12,425 (+1,020) April 15 11,182 (-30) 1,961 (-168) 11,405 (-342) April 8 11,212 (-31) 2,129 (+82) 11,747 (+1,760) April 1 11,243 (-353) 2,047 (-116) 9,987 (-386) March 25 11,596 (+37) 2,163 (-89) 10,373 (+253) March 18 11,559 (+1,160) 2,252 (-357) 10,120 (+1,487) March 11 10,399 (-591) 2,609 (+629) 8,633 (+56) March 4 10,990 (+534) 1,980 (+168) 8,577 (-1,215) Feb 25 10,456 (-938) 1,812 (-586) 9,792 (+1,576) Feb 18 11,394 (+90) 2,398 (+35) 8,216 (+400) Feb 11 11,304 (+4) 2,363 (+90) 7,816 (-917) Feb 4 11,300 (-675) 2,273 (+1,004) 8,733 (+580) Jan 28 11,975 (+1,530) 1,269 (-216) 8,153 (-265) Jan 21 10,445 (+127) 1,485 (-479) 8,418 (+845) Jan 14 10,318 (-403) 1,964 (+356) 7,573 (-676) Jan 7 10,721 (+1,052) 1,608 (+145) 8,249 (+2,033) 2018 Dec 31 9,669 (-208) 1,463 (-154) 6,216 (+25) Dec 24 9,877 (+569) 1,617 (-20) 6,191 (-283) Dec 17 9,308 (-425) 1,637 (+120) 6,474 (-15) Dec 10 9,733 (-270) 1,517 (-801) 6,489 (+488) Dec 3 10,003 (+1,243) 2,318 (+72) 6,001 (-163) Nov 26 8,760 (-881) 2,246 (-862) 6,164 (-1,611) Nov 19 9,641 (-560) 3,108 (+58) 7,775 (+999) Nov 12 10,201 (-639) 3,050 (-1,008) 6,776 (+110) Nov 5 10,840 (+1,637) 4,058 (-337) 6,666 (-362) Oct 29 9,203 (+317) 4,395 (+42) 7,028 (-1,345) Oct 22 8,886 (+721) 4,353 (-1) 8,373 (+460) Oct 15 8,165 (+579) 4,354 (+15) 7,913 (-21) Oct 8 7,586 (+154) 4,339 (+471) 7,934 (-38) Oct 1 7,432 (+1,540) 3,868 (-114) 7,972 (+1,381) Sept 24 5,892 (+1) 3,982 (-199) 6,591 (-1,335) Sept 17 5,891 (-784) 4,181 (+6) 7,926 (-130) Sept 10 6,675 (+790) 4,175 (+85) 8,056 (+547) Sept 3 5,885 (+660) 4,090 (+558) 7,509 (+110) Aug 27 5,225 (-185) 3,532 (-217) 7,399 (-1,540) Aug 20 5,410 (+559) 3,749 (+228) 8,939 (-354) Aug 13 4,851 (+21) 3,521 (+590) 9,293 (-1,060) Aug 6 4,830 (-911) 2,931 (+255) 10,353 (+31) July 30 5,741 (-662) 2,676 (-32) 10,322 (+135) July 23 6,403 (-919) 2,708 (-302) 10,187 (+408) July 16 7,322 (+1,216) 3,010 (+94) 9,779 (-121) July 9 6,106 (-1,576) 2,916 (-417) 9,900 (+769) July 2 7,682 (+1,149) 3,333 (+446) 9,131 (+212) June 25 6,533 (+481) 2,887 (+143) 8,919 (+21) June 18 6,052 (-814) 2,744 (+44) 8,898 (-861) June 11 6,866 (-618) 2,700 (+52) 9,759 (+1,742) June 4 7,484 (+1,734) 2,648 (+342) 8,017 (-703) May 28 5,750 (-1,754) 2,306 (-367) 8,720 (-482) May 21 7,504 (+434) 2,673 (+159) 9,202 (+1,337) May 14 7,070 (+127) 2,514 (+225) 7,865 (-1,154) May 7 6,943 (-399) 2,289 (+259) 9,019 (-542) April 30 7,342 (-882) 2,030 (+281) 9,561 (+83) April 23 8,224 (+837) 1,749 (-370) 9,478 (+850) April 16 7,387 (+78) 2,119 (-736) 8,628 (+172) April 9 7,309 (-498) 2,855 (+1,116) 8,456 (+1,407) April 2 7,807 (-386) 1,739 (-478) 7,049 (-100) March 26 8,193 (+532) 2,217 (-355) 7,149 (-240) March 19 7,661 (+973) 2,572 (+653) 7,389 (+34) March 12 6,688 (-954) 1,919 (-652) 7,355 (+856) March 5 7,642 (-784) 2,571 (-141) 6,499 (+1,659) Feb 26 8,426 (+224) 2,712 (+201) 4,840 (-1,221) Feb 19 8,202 (-453) 2,511 (+146) 6,061 (+763) Feb 12 8,655 (+809) 2,365 (+386) 5,298 (-1,702) Feb 5 7,846 (+321) 1,979 (-613) 7,000 (+338) Jan 29 7,525 (+321) 2,592 (+696) 6,662 (-493) Jan 22 7,204 (+1,256) 1,896 (-287) 7,155 (-1,374) Jan 15 5,948 (-320) 2,183 (+113) 8,529 (-545) Jan 8 6,268 (+876) 2,070 (+744) 9,074 (+448) Jan 1 5,392 (+609) 1,326 (-556) 8,626 (-1,661) * Fujairah Oil Industry Zone hosts the Middle East's largest commercial storage capacity for refined products. * The data can be viewed at fujairah.platts.com/ (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)