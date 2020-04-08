Company News
April 8, 2020 / 7:24 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended April 6

5 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, April 8 (Reuters) - Fujairah Oil Industry Zone on
Wednesday published, via industry information service S&P Global
Platts, the following weekly inventory data for oil products for
the week ended April 6.
    Volumes are in thousands of barrels. Figures in brackets
represent volume change from prior week calculated by Reuters.
 Week           Light           Middle       Residual Fuels        Total 
             Distillates     Distillates                      
 2020                                                                         
 April 6   5,726 (-381)     2,530 (+226)    15,445 (+959)     23,701 (+804)
 March 30  6,107 (+100)     2,304 (+445)    14,486 (+1,172)   22,897 (+1,717)
 March 23  6,007 (-1,058)   1,859 (-1,212)  13,314 (+148)     21,180 (-2,122)
 March 16  7,065 (+307)     3,071 (+563)    13,166 (+851)     23,302 (+1,721)
 March 9   6,758 (-864)     2,508 (+546)    12,315 (-1,241)   21,581 (-1,559)
 March 2   7,622 (+211)     1,962 (-1,440)  13,556 (-1,611)   23,140 (-2,840)
 Feb 24    7,411 (+68)      3,402 (+743)    15,167 (+2,213)   25,980 (+3,024)
 Feb 17    7,343 (-632)     2,659 (-290)    12,954 (+1,074)   22,956 (+152)
 Feb 10    7,975 (+643)     2,949 (-1,109)  11,880 (-982)     22,804 (-1,448)
 Feb 3     7,332 (+221)     4,058 (+58)     12,862 (+2,412)   24,252 (+2,691)
 Jan 27    7,111 (+763)     4,000 (+841)    10,450 (-1,344)   21,561 (+260)
 Jan 20    6,348 (+502)     3,159 (-1,136)  11,794 (+1,529)   21,301 (+895)
 Jan 13    5,846 (-40)      4,295 (+651)    10,265 (-940)     20,406 (-329)
 Jan 6     5,886 (+1,121)   3,644 (-80)     11,205 (+1,126)   20,735 (+2,167)
 2019                                                         
 Dec 30    4,765 (-1,314)   3,724 (-1,202)  10,079 (-1,164)   18,568 (-3,680)
 Dec 23    6,079 (+517)     4,926 (+899)    11,243 (+69)      22,248 (+1,485)
 Dec 16    5,562 (+185)     4,027 (+332)    11,174 (-1,091)   20,763 (-574)
 Dec 9     5,377 (+719)     3,695 (+322)    12,265 (-521)     21,337 (+520)
 Dec 2     4,658 (-254)     3,373 (+353)    12,786 (-2,552)   20,817 (-2,453)
 Nov 25    4,912 (-1,286)   3,020 (-497)    15,338 (-87)      23,270 (-1,870)
 Nov 18    6,198 (+597)     3,517 (+283)    15,425 (1,409)    25,140 (+2,289)
 Nov 11    5,601 (-322)     3,234 (+144)    14,016 (-313)     22,851 (-491)
 Nov 4     5,923 (-109)     3,090 (+1,067)  14,329 (-222)     23,342 (+736)
 Oct 28    6,032 (-737)     2,023 (-695)    14,551 (+2,021)   22,606 (+589)
 Oct 21    6,769 (-337)     2,718 (-111)    12,530 (-241)     22,017 (-689)
 Oct 14    7,106 (+1,423)   2,829 (+600)    12,771 (+191)     22,706 (+2,214)
 Oct 7     5,683 (-905)     2,229 (+69)     12,580 (+1,218)   20,492 (+382)
 Sept 30   6,588 (+487)     2,160 (-167)    11,362 (+1,026)   20,110 (+1,346)
 Sept 23   6,101 (+168)     2,327 (+225)    10,336 (-1,304)   18,764 (-911)
 Sept 16   5,933 (+279)     2,102 (+630)    11,640 (+1,411)   19,675 (+2,320)
 Sept 9    5,654 (-438)     1,472 (-486)    10,229 (-1,616)   17,355 (-2,540)
 Sept 2    6,092 (-405)     1,958 (-142)    11,845 (+1,290)   19,895 (+743)
 Aug 26    6,497 (-1,802)   2,100 (-166)    10,555 (+1,222)   19,152 (-746)
 Aug 19    8,299 (+645)     2,266 (-594)    9,333 (-1,406)    19,898 (-1,355)
 Aug 12    7,654 (-39)      2,860 (+748)    10,739 (+1,217)   21,253 (+1,926)
 Aug 5     7,693 (-31)      2,112 (+17)     9,522 (+1,086)    19,327 (+1,072)
 July 29   7,724 (+241)     2,095 (-6)      8,436 (-1,359)    18,255 (-1,124)
 July 22   7,483 (-675)     2,101 (-213)    9,795 (+1,195)    19,379 (+307)
 July 15   8,158 (+841)     2,314 (+139)    8,600 (-1,265)    19,072 (-285)
 July 8    7,317 (+121)     2,175 (+630)    9,865 (+30)       19,357 (+781)
 July 1    7,196 (+132)     1.545 (-481)    9,835 (-1,092)    18,576 (-1,441)
 June 24   7,064 (-1,989)   2,026 (-106)    10,927 (+714)     20,017 (-1,381)
 June 17   9,053 (-1,101)   2,132 (+132)    10,213 (-1,522)   21,398 (-2,491)
 June 10   10,154 (+319)    2,000 (-191)    11,735 (-245)     23,889 (-117)
 June 3    9,835 (-582)     2,191 (-290)    11,980 (+491)     24,006 (-381)
 May 27    10,417 (+363)    2,481 (+159)    11,489 (-58)      24,387 (+464)
 May 20    10,054 (-406)    2,322 (+41)     11,547 (+456)     23,923 (+91)
 May 13    10,460 (-314)    2,281 (-306)    11,091 (+731)     23,832 (+111)
 May 6     10,774 (-1,201)  2,587 (+595)    10,360 (-1,422)   23,721 (-2,028)
 April 29  11,975 (+1,140)  1,992 (-1)      11,782 (-643)     25,749 (496)
 April 22  10,835 (-347)    1,993 (+32)     12,425 (+1,020)   25,253 (+705)
 April 15  11,182 (-30)     1,961 (-168)    11,405 (-342)     24,548 (-540)
 April 8   11,212 (-31)     2,129 (+82)     11,747 (+1,760)   25,088 (+1,811)
    * Fujairah Oil Industry Zone hosts the Middle East's largest
commercial storage capacity for refined products.
    * The data can be viewed at fujairah.platts.com/
    

 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Edmund Blair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below