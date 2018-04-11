FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 7:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended April 9

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, April 11 (Reuters) - Fujairah Oil Industry Zone on Wednesday published, via
industry information service S&P Global Platts, the following weekly inventory data for oil
products for the week ended April 9.
    Volumes are in thousands of barrels. Figures in brackets represent volume change from prior
week calculated by Reuters.
 Week         Light Distillates  Middle          Residual Fuels
                                 Distillates     
 2018                                            
 April 9      7,309 (-498)       2,855 (+1,116)  8,456 (+1,407)
 April 2      7,807 (-386)       1,739 (-478)    7,049 (-100)
 March 26     8,193 (+532)       2,217 (-355)    7,149 (-240)
 March 19     7,661 (+973)       2,572 (+653)    7,389 (+34)
 March 12     6,688 (-954)       1,919 (-652)    7,355 (+856)
 March 5      7,642 (-784)       2,571 (-141)    6,499 (+1,659)
 Feb 26       8,426 (+224)       2,712 (+201)    4,840 (-1,221)
 Feb 19       8,202 (-453)       2,511 (+146)    6,061 (+763)
 Feb 12       8,655 (+809)       2,365 (+386)    5,298 (-1,702)
 Feb 5        7,846 (+321)       1,979 (-613)    7,000 (+338)
 Jan 29       7,525 (+321)       2,592 (+696)    6,662 (-493)
 Jan 22       7,204 (+1,256)     1,896 (-287)    7,155 (-1,374)
 Jan 15       5,948 (-320)       2,183 (+113)    8,529 (-545)
 Jan 8        6,268 (+876)       2,070 (+744)    9,074 (+448)
 Jan 1        5,392 (+609)       1,326 (-556)    8,626 (-1,661)
 2017                                                           
 25 Dec       4,783 (-186)       1,882 (+442)    10,287 (+70)
 18 Dec       4,969 (+414)       1,440 (+34)     10,217 (-447)
 11 Dec       4,555 (-101)       1,406 (+194)    10,664 (-1,650)
 4 Dec        4,656 (+389)       1,212 (-278)    12,314 (+1,406)
 27 Nov       4,267 (-425)       1,490 (-41)     10,908 (+1,267)
 20 Nov       4,692 (+43)        1,531 (-590)    9,641 (+1,321)
 13 Nov       4,649 (-196)       2,121 (+377)    8,320 (-321)
 6 Nov        4,845 (+579)       1,744 (-501)    8,641 (-743)
 30 Oct       4,266 (-110)       2,245 (-236)    9,384 (+163)
 23 Oct       4,376 (-1,344)     2,481 (-363)    9,221 (+547)
 16 Oct       5,720 (+1,166)     2,844 (-113)    8,674 (+171)
 9 Oct        4,554 (-198)       2,957 (+482)    8,503 (-782)
 2 Oct        4,752 (-250)       2,475 (-146)    9,285 (-2,384)
 25 Sept      5,002 (-707)       2,621 (+197)    11,669 (+820)
 18 Sept      5,709 (+407)       2,424 (-596)    10,849 (+188)
 11 Sept      5,302 (-378)       3,020 (-382)    10,661 (-73)
 4 Sept       5,680 (+286)       3,402 (+254)    10,734 (-53)
 28 Aug       5,394 (-1,393)     3,148 (-39)     10,787 (+76)
 21 Aug       6,787 (+371)       3,187 (-852)    10,711 (-1,348)
 14 Aug       6,416 (-298)       4,039 (+221)    12,059 (+536)
 7 Aug        6,714 (+251)       3,818 (-160)    11,523 (+694)
 31 July      6,463 (-134)       3,978 (-226)    10,829 (+10)
 24 July      6,597 (-243)       4,204 (+100)    10,819 (-2,637)
 17 July      6,840 (+695)       4,104 (+638)    13,456 (+1,354)
 10 July      6,145 (-49)        3,466 (+196)    12,102 (-25)
 3 July       6,194 (+305)       3,270 (+48)     12,127 (-9)
 26 June      5,889 (+670)       3,222 (-350)    12,136 (+432)
 19 June      5,219 (-278)       3,572 (+512)    11,704 (+555)
 12 June      5,497 (+8)         3,060 (+579)    11,149 (+292)
 5 June       5,489 (+145)       2,481 (-307)    10,857 (+773)
 29 May       5,344 (-639)       2,788 (-48)     10,084 (+987)
 22 May       5,983 (+255)       2,836 (-39)     9,097 (-513)
 15 May       5,728 (0)          2,875 (+88)     9,610 (-628)
 8 May        5,728 (-590)       2,787 (-958)    10,238 (-647)
 1 May        6,318 (-891)       3,745 (-559)    10,885 (+6)
 24 April     7,209 (-978)       4,304 (+197)    10,879 (+717)
 17 April     8,187 (+837)       4,107 (+133)    10,162 (-1,472)
 10 April     7,350 (+405)       3,974 (+61)     11,634 (+182)
 3 April      6,945 (+204)       3,913 (-933)    11,452 (-876)
 27 March     6,741 (+1,082)     4,846 (+309)    12,328 (+1,409)
 20 March     5,659 (+69)        4,537 (+277)    10,919 (+1,058)
 13 March     5,590 (+336)       4,260 (+242)    9,861 (+254)
 6 March      5,254 (-269)       4,018 (-246)    9,607 (-133)
 27 Feb       5,523 (+485)       4,264 (+283)    9,740 (+1,687)
 20 Feb       5,038 (-867)       3,981 (-267)    8,053 (+174)
 13 Feb       5,905 (-441)       4,248 (-1,029)  7,879 (-1,406)
 6 Feb        6,346 (+1,330)     5,277 (+527)    9,285 (+1,035)
 30 Jan       5,016 (-518)       4,750 (+373)    8,250 (-901)
 23 Jan       5,534 (+1,196)     4,377 (-235)    9,151 (-1,206)
 16 Jan       4,338 (NA)         4,612 (NA)      10,357 (NA)
    
    * Fujairah Oil Industry Zone hosts the Middle East's largest commercial storage capacity for
refined products.
    * The data can be viewed at fujairah.platts.com/
    

 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
